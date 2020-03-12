Broadway Producers Mulling Full Shutdown Until Easter Amid COVID-19 Concerns

The Broadway League is mulling shutting down all productions through April 12, Easter Sunday, according to Deadline. An emergency meeting is currently underway. Additional word on the situation is still to be announced.

Should Broadway go dark, it would disrupt the planned openings of productions including Company, Mrs. Doubtfire, Caroline, or Change, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and more, as well as previews for the remaining productions of the season.

As TheaterMania reported earlier today, it is expected that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will announce guidelines for New York City theater in the coming hours.

As of this morning, New York City has confirmed 62 cases of coronavirus, including a Broadway usher who recently worked at the Booth and Brooks Atkinson Theatres, which currently house productions of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Six. Neither of those shows had altered its playing schedule.