Broadway Usher at Six and Virginia Woolf Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Broadway usher who worked at the houses currently running Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and Six has allegedly tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The unnamed usher spent March 3-7 working at the Booth Theatre for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, but had worked managing lines at at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for Six on February 25 and March 1. The former is owned by the Shubert Organization, the latter by the Nederlander Organization. Both productions will continue to be performed as scheduled, with the theaters thoroughly cleaned to governmental specificiations.

A joint statement from both companies is as follows:

"Last evening, we were notified that a part-time employee of both organizations has tested positively for COVID-19 (Cornonavirus). Immediately upon learning of the positive test, both organizations began taking every step necessary to ensure the safety of our audiences, performers, crew, and building staff.

The individual, who is currently under quarantine, most recently worked at the Shubert's Booth Theater on Tuesday, March 3rd through Friday March 7th as an usher. As a result, a deep cleaning, following all current government standards, has been completed at the Booth Theater.

The employee also recently worked at the Nederlander's Brooks Atkinson Theater on the evening of February 25th and the matinee of March 1st, expediting lines outside the building. Out of an abundance of caution, a deep cleaning is currently scheduled to take place overnight at the Brooks Atkinson Theater.

Leadership of both organizations have been in contact with the State of New York, as well as the City of New York, and we are closely following all protocols related to containment and prevention. We are exercising necessary due caution with all our employees and the public. Employees of the theaters and productions who may have been exposed were notified and advised to monitor their health diligently and follow best practices related to personal hygiene, as well as directed to stay at home if they are ill. In addition, we are urging any high-risk audience members who attended these performances in the past several days to follow similar guidance.

This evening's performances of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf at the Booth, Six at the Brooks Atkinson, and all other Broadway shows have determined they will continue as scheduled. Any ticketholder that prefers to attend a future performance of Virginia Woolf or Six will be provided the opportunity for an exchange at the point of purchase.

Our teams are continuing to monitor and address the situation in real time, and will provide updates as appropriate. Among the many reasons that Broadway is unique is the connection between our audiences, the performers, and the women and men who work on the production teams and within our theaters. We are committed to making sure this never changes, and we will continue to provide a safe and special experience for all involved."