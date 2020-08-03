Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announces Artivism Fellowship for Black Female-Identifying Artists

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition has announced the creation of the BAC Artivism Fellowship to support artist activists using their tools to have an impact on the world around them.

The fellowship will provide financial support, mentorship, networking opportunities, and education workshops. The inaugural class of fellows will specifically support Black, female-identifying artist activists focused on issues related to systemic racism and criminal justice reform and using narrative or stories in their work.

Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals and organizations to use storytelling to dismantle racism and the systems that perpetuate it.

Applications will be open to any female-identifying artists based in the United States and will be open to all artists that center their work in stories and narrative. The fellowship will support 10 women over the course of six months and will culminate in a digital presentation of their work. The nominating committee for the fellowship includes Amber Iman, Liza Jessie Peterson, Zakiyah Ansari, and Imani Mflame. Additional members of the nomination committee will be announced at a later date.

