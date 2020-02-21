Beetlejuice Star Sophia Anne Caruso Exits the Production Ahead of Closing

As confirmed by press representatives today, Sophia Anne Caruso, Beetlejuice's original Lydia Deetz, played her final performance in the Broadway musical the evening of Wednesday, February 19.

"Sophia has decided to exercise her contractual out to pursue television work," a production spokesman said. "Presley Ryan is playing the role of Lydia through this weekend. We will be confirming the new Lydia in Beetlejuice next week."

Caruso originated the role of Lydia during its fall 2018 world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, and opened the show on Broadway in April 2019.

Based on the 1988 Warner Bros. film, Beetlejuice is directed by two-time Tony nominee Alex Timbers, with original music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect; a book by Scott Brown and Emmy nominee Anthony King; music supervision, orchestrations, and incidental music by Kris Kukul; and choreography by Connor Gallagher.