Austin Durant Steps Into Moulin Rouge! for Injured Danny Burstein

Beginning December 10, Austin Durant (You Can't Take It With You) joins the cast of Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of Harold Zidler, filling in for Danny Burstein during his six-week medical leave of absence to repair a torn meniscus.

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo lead the company as Christian and Satine. Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).

The musical is described as follows: "As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago."