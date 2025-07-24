Andrew Barth Feldman to Replace Darren Criss in Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Barth Feldman will take on the role of Oliver in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre beginning September 2, for a nine-week run through November 1. He replaces Darren Criss, who originated the role and departs on August 31.

Feldman will star opposite real-life girlfriend Helen J Shen, who plays Claire, as well as Dez Duron and Marcus Choi. Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo, and Claire Kwon round out the company as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending is written by Tony Award winners Will Aronson and Hue Park and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade). The production features set and additional video design by Tony Award winner Dane Laffrey, costume design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, and video design by Tony winner George Reeve. Deborah Abramson is the music supervisor and John Yun is the music director.

Maybe Happy Ending received the 2025 Tony Award for Best musical.

TheaterMania’s critic praised the show, writing it, “exudes an undeniable charm and warmth.”