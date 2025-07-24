The Outsiders Finds a New Ponyboy and a Temporary Darrel

New casting for the Broadway musical has been revealed.

New casting has been revealed for the Broadway production of The Outsiders.

As previously announced, original star Brody Grant plays his last performance as Ponyboy on September 21. Beginning Tuesday, September 23, the role will be played by Trevor Wayne, who is the current understudy.

In addition, Brent Comer, who originated the role of Darrel, will be on leave September 9-November 9 owing to a film commitment. Darrel will be played during that time by understudy Dan Berry, with Berry’s role, Paul, played by Victor Carrillo Tracey.

Winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, The Outsiders is based on the novel by S.E. Hinton, telling the story of Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, their Greaser family of “outsiders,” and their affluent rivals, the Socs. It is currently playing on Broadway at the Jacobs Theatre.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. Music direction and additional orchestrations are by Matt Hinkley.

The Outsiders features scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer, projection design by Hana S. Kim, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and Lillis Meeh, hair and wig design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and makeup design by Tishonna Ferguson. The sound effects specialist is Taylor Bense. The creative consultant is Jack Viertel.

