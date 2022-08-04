Angelica Ross to Make Broadway Debut as Chicago's Next Roxie Hart

Angelica Ross (Pose, American Horror Story) will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, performing for eight weeks only, September 12-November 6. Ross will be the first transgender woman to perform the role on Broadway.

Ross is best known for her role as Candy from the Ryan Murphy series Pose, which followed New York City's Black and Latino LGBTQ and gender-nonconforming ballroom culture scene in the '80s and early '90s. She went on to appear in the ninth season of Murphy's FX hit American Horror Story: 1984 and the double feature 10th season as The Chemist in part 1 and Theta in part 2.

Set amid the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Directed Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, this revival of has been playing on Broadway since 1996 and is one of the longest-running Broadway productions in history.