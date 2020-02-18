American Buffalo Is Offering a Limited Number of Broadway Tickets at 1977 Prices

To celebrate the upcoming revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, directed by Neil Pepe, a limited number of specially priced tickets will be made available on February 20 at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office, beginning at 10am (one pair of tickets per customer).

The first 10 pairs of tickets are available to purchase at $15 each, the price of tickets during the original 1976 production of American Buffalo, which featured Robert Duvall, Kenneth McMillan, and John Savage at the Ethel Barrymore Theater. The next 10 pairs will be able for purchase at $32 each, the price of tickets during the 1983 Broadway revival, which featured Al Pacino, James Hayden, and J.J. Johnston at the Booth Theater. The next ten pairs will be available for purchase at $52 each, the price of tickets during the 2015 London revival, which featured John Goodman, Damian Lewis, and Tom Sturridge at Wyndham's Theatre.

The upcoming Broadway revival, beginning performances at Circle in the Square Theatre on March 24 ahead of an April 14 opening, will feature Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Laurence Fishburne (Donny), Oscar winner Sam Rockwell (Teach), and Emmy winner Darren Criss (Bobby). The production's 16-week limited engagement will run through July 12.

American Buffalo, a story of three small-time hustlers who want a bigger cut of the American dream, premiered on Broadway in 1977 and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production.