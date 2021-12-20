A Strange Loop Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2022

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop will open on Broadway this spring at the Lyceum Theatre. The show will be directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, and Playwrights Horizons. Casting, dates, and ticket information will be announced soon.

A Strange Loop made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in May 2019, earning five Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, six Outer Critics Circle honors, two Obie awards, one Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Jackson was also awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The musical is described as follows: "Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer...Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all."

The Broadway production's creative team will include set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schreiver, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, and casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly.

A Strange Loop is currently running at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, DC, where it has been extended through January 9, 2022. In addition, Playwrights Horizons' original cast recording of A Strange Loop is available on Yellow Sound.