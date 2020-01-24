Hairspray Announces a 2020 North American Tour

The 2003 Tony-winning musical Hairspray is heading back out on a North American tour, reuniting the show's original director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. The tour will launch this fall, fittingly at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland (November 10-15).

Based on the 1988 John Waters movie, Hairspray is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. The new touring production will feature Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman's beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," "You Can't Stop the Beat," and "Ladies Choice" from the 2007 musical film adaption.

Hairspray premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. Its Broadway transfer won eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theatre, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002-January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd-longest-running show in Broadway history.