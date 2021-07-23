A.R.T. Releases Archival Footage of Great Comet Pre-Broadway

American Repertory Theater has released an archival video of the song "Letters" from its 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, directed by Tony winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown). The War and Peace-inspired electropop opera with book, music, and lyrics by Dave Malloy was mounted in the Loeb Drama Center before transferring to Broadway in 2016.

Look back at the cast, featuring future Tony nominees Lucas Steele (Anatole) and Denée Benton (Natasha), as they musically roam through scenic designer Mimi Lien's future-Tony-winning19th-century Russian supper club.