Patti LuPone, Jason Alexander, Santino Fontana, Michael McKean Join Judgment Day

An online reading of the new play Judgment Day, written by Rob Ulin and directed by Matthew Penn, will premiere on Saturday, August 22, at 7:30pm ET, and be available for viewing through Tuesday, August 25.

The reading will star Tony Award winners Jason Alexander, Patti LuPone, and Santino Fontana, and Grammy Award winner Michael McKean. The cast also includes Loretta Devine, Josh Johnston, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Julian Emile Lerner, Justina Machado, Carol Mansell, Michael Mastro, and Elizabeth Stanley.

The play is described as follows: "In Judgment Day, Sammy Campo (Jason Alexander), a deeply corrupt, morally bankrupt lawyer, has a near-death experience in which he encounters a terrifying angel (Patti LuPone) who threatens him with eternal damnation. In a desperate attempt to redeem himself, Sammy teams with a Catholic priest (Santino Fontana), who is having his own crisis of faith as he struggles against Church authority (a monsignor played by Michael McKean). Together Sammy and the priest debate the timeless questions of Western philosophy — 'morality,' 'faith,' and "Are people any damn good?' — as they form an unlikely bond in this irreverent comedy.

Proceeds from the reading will benefit the Barrington Stage Company and the Actors Fund.

Access to the show is available with a donation of $35 or more. To reserve your spot, click here.