Baltimore Center Stage Reveals 2021-22 Season

Baltimore Center Stage will invite audiences back for live and in-person performances starting September 2 with Noah Diaz's The Swindlers: A True-ish Tall Tale. Loosely inspired by the real-life exploits of the playwright's mother and grandfather, it tells the story of a father-daughter road trip to acquire the stolen funds. Diaz is the writer of Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally, which debuted at Baltimore Center Stage right before the Covid pandemic. Will Davis (Men on Boats) directs. The production is slated to run through September 26.

November 19-December 12, BCS will present the ArtsCentric production of Dreamgirls. With music by Henry Krieger, and book and lyrics by Tom Eyen, it tells the story of a girl group that bears more than a passing resemblance to the Supremes with iconic numbers like "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and "Steppin' to the Bad Side." Kevin S. McAllister directs.

The mainstage season continues on November 27 with a new production of Anna Deavere Smith's Fires in the Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn and Other Identities, a solo documentary play about the 1991 race riots in Crown Heights. Produced in partnership with Long Wharf Theatre, it runs through December 19. Nicole Brewer directs.

March 20-April 10, BCS will host the world premiere of R. Eric Thomas's The Folks at Home. A contemporary riff on the beloved family sitcoms of the 1970s, it tells the story of an interracial gay couple living in South Baltimore and struggling with financial hardship — and then all of their parents move in. Stevie Walker-Webb directs this Baltimore-centric comedy.

The world premeire of Eliana Pipes Dream Hou$e will play April 21-May 15. Directed by Laurie Woolery, it's about two Latinx sisters guest-starring on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their family home in rapidly gentrifying Hilo Villa, California. Dream Hou$e is produced in partnership with Alliance Theatre and Long Wharf Theatre.

The season concludes with Bakkhai, a new version of Euripides's The Bacchae by Anne Carson (Norma Jean Baker of Troy). The story about the God of wine inciting the women of the land to raise hell will feature new music by Diana Oh. Mike Donahue directs. It is slated to run June 1-19.

The current policy is that masks must be worn at Baltimore Center Stage and may only be removed in designated eating and drinking areas. Proof of vaccination – or a negative COVID PCR test within 72 hours of show time – is required to attend. Click here for the most updated and detailed version of the policy.