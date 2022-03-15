Lissa deGuzman, Jennafer Newberry, John Bolton Join Wicked Tour

New casting has been announced for the national tour of Wicked.

Joining the company on Tuesday, March 22 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane are Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba, Jennafer Newberry as Glinda, John Bolton as the Wizard, Michael Genet as Doctor Dillamond, Kimberly Immanuel as Nessarose, and Jake Pederson as Boq.

They join a cast which currently includes Lisa Howard as Madame Morrible and Jordan Litz as Fiyero, with Natalia Vivino, Alexia Acebo, Travante S. Baker, Anthony Lee Bryant, Nick Burrage, Jordan Casanova, Matt Densky, Marie Eife, Ryan Patrick Farrell, Sara Gonzales, Chelsea Cree Groen, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Megan Loomis, Ryan Mac, Alida Michal, Alicia Newcom, David Scott Purdy, Jackie Raye, Rebecca Gans Reavis, Andy Richardson, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Wayne Schroder, Paul Schwensen, Ben Susak,and Justin Wirick.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by TWayne Cilento. Currently the fifth-longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world.