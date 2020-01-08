Dear Evan Hansen Alums Join Rachel Bay Jones in Kennedy Center Next to Normal

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Kennedy Center concert production of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Next to Normal, starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon.

With Jones as Diana and Dixon as Dan, the company will be completed by Maia Reficco (Evita) as Natalie, Khamary Grant (The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, and Jones's fellow Dear Evan Hansen vets Ben Levi Ross and Michael Park as Henry and Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine.

Running January 29-February 3 as part of the Broadway Center Stage series, Next to Normal will be staged by original director Michael Greif and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. The creative team will include musical director Charlie Alterman, scenic designer Mark Wendland, scenery adapter Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting designer Cory Pattak, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, and sound designer Kai Harada.