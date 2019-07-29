August Wilson's Jitney Announces Casting for National Tour

Initial casting has been announced for an upcoming national tour of August Wilson's Jitney, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

The tour will kick off at Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater, September 13-October 20. Jitney will feature Harvy Blanks, Anthony Chisholm, Keith Randolph Smith, and Ray Anthony Thomas reprising performances they originated in Santiago-Hudson's Tony-winning Broadway revival in 2017. They'll be joined by Francois Battiste, Amari Cheatom, Brian D. Coats, Steven Anthony Jones, and Nija Okoro.

Jitney will feature set design by David Gallo, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Jane Cox, sound by Darron L. West and Charles Coes, music by Bill Sims Jr., and fight direction by Thomas Schall.

Following its run in Washington, DC, Jitney will play Detroit's Music Hall (November 12-16), Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles (November 22-December 29), San Diego's Old Globe Theatre (January 18-February 23), and Seattle Rep (February 28–March 29).