Jeanna de Waal, Erin Davie, Corbin Blue, and Nehal Joshi Lead Muny Mary Poppins

The Muny's production of Mary Poppins begins performances tonight, July 5, for a run through July 13.

Leading the company are Jeanna de Waal as Mary Poppins and Corbin Bleu as Bert, alongside Erin Davie as Mrs. Banks, Nehal Joshi as Mr. Banks, Laila Fantroy as Jane, Gabe Cytron as Michael, Zoe Vonder Haar as Mrs. Brill, Barrett Riggins as Robertson Ay, Darlesia Cearcy as Bird Woman, Whit Reichert as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman, Jade Jones as Mrs. Corry, and Debby Lennon as Queen Victoria/Miss Andrew.

Rounding out the cast are Taylor Marie Daniel, Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas, Francine Espiritu, Duane Martin Foster, Kaitlyn Frank, Anna Gassett, Alyssa Giannetti, Brett-Marco Glauser, Lynn Humphrey, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Abigail Isom, Maggie Kuntz, Ryan Lambert, Devin Neilson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Michael James Reed, Michael Santomassimo, Dave Schoonover, Kelly Sheehan, Wesley Slade, Nathaniel Washington, and Erin Wilson. The company is joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

Mary Poppins is directed by John Tartaglia, choreographed by Patrick O'Neill, and musical directed by Brad Haak. The production has scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Alex Basco Koch, wig design by Kelley Jordan, associate choreography by Bryan Thomas Hunt, puppet design by Eric Wright from Puppet Kitchen, flying effects by ZFX, and production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.

Based on the beloved Disney film and the stories of P. L. Travers, Mary Poppins has a book by Julian Fellowes, with a score by the Sherman Brothers and George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

The production reunites de Waal and Davie, who played Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles in the Broadway and Netflix productions of Diana the Musical.