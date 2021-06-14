Kate Rockwell and Charl Brown Set to Star in 2021 Muny Season

The Muny has announced principal casting for its 103rd season, which will run July 26 through September 5. This comes after an extended pause for the beloved outdoor stage, which went dark last summer for the first time in its century-long history.

The new season kicks off on July 26 with Smokey Joe's Cafe, the musical revue celebrating the songwriting team of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. Tony nominee Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical) will play the role of Sonny. He will be joined by Michael Campayno (Rod), Mykal Kilgore (Little Walter), Tiffany Mann (Willie Mae), Hayley Podschun (Annette), Christopher Sams (Cornelius), Nasia Thomas (Pearl), and Jason Veasey as Doc. It runs through August 1.

The season continues with Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music August 3-9. Kate Rockwell (Broadway's Mean Girls) will star as Maria Rainer, the postulant nun sent to care for an Austrian widower and his seven children. Michael Hayden will play Captain Georg von Trapp. They will be joined by Bryonha Marie Parham (The Mother Abbess), Elizabeth Teeter (Liesl), Andrew Alstat (Rolf), Jenny Powers (Elsa Schraeder), and John Scherer as Max Detweiler.

Next up is the musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers from August 12-18. Based on the 1954 film about coupling in the Oregon territory, it will star Kendra Kassebaum as Milly Bradon and Edward Watts as Adam Pontipee.

The Gloria Estefan bio-musical On Your Feet! will play August 21-27. Natascia Diaz will play Gloria opposite Omar Lopez-Sepero as Emilio. Alma Cuervo will play Consuelo and Lee Zarrett will play Phil.

The Muny season concludes with Kander and Ebb's Chicago, one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history, about two women who commit murder and leverage their infamy for a career in showbiz. Sarah Bowden and J. Harrison Ghee will lead the cast as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly. They will be joined by Emily Skinner (Matron "Mama" Morton), James T. Lane (Billy Flynn), Adam Heller (Amos Hart), and Ali Ewoldt as Mary Sunshine.

Single tickets go on sale July 12.