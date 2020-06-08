The Muny Will Not Produce Any Shows This Summer

St. Louis's Muny has announced that its stage will remain empty this summer, for the first time in 102 years. Based on all information and guidance available regarding the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Muny has decided to postpone its 2020 season lineup until 2021.

"This is a historic first, and hopefully last, for our beloved theatre," said Muny board chair Louis A. Cella. "Every member of the organization was hopeful and working on every possible option up until the moment we had to make this difficult decision. The sad reality is that there is simply no way to overcome the obstacles this pandemic has presented while ensuring the safety of our audience, staff, artists and community."

Current season ticket holders will be contacted personally with more information regarding ticket purchases.