Teal Wicks, Bobby Conte Thornton, and More to Star in New Musical Last Days of Summer

George Street Playhouse has announced that Last Days of Summer, a new musical based on the bestselling novel by Steve Kluger, will kick off the company's 2019-20 season, running October 15-November 10 at its new venue, the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Last Days of Summer features music by Grammy Award winner Jason Howland (Little Women), books and lyrics by Kluger, and direction by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies).

Teal Wicks (The Cher Show) and Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale) will star. The rest of the cast will include Danny Binstock (Breakfast at Tiffany's), Don Stephenson (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Will Burton (Hello Dolly!), Christine Pedi (Chicago), Julian Lerner (Les Misérables national tour), Parker Weathersbee (Les Misérables national tour), Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton (School of Rock national tour), Sabatino Cruz, Jeslyn Zubrycki, Peter Saide, Sean Watkinson, Julio Rey, and Junior Mendez.

The creative team will feature Beowulf Boritt (set design), Lauren Shaw (costume design), Ken Billington (lighting design), Brian Ronan (sound design), and Lon Hoyt (musical direction).

Last Days of Summer is described as follows: "In this new musical featuring a cast of 16, Joe Margolis and his young son open an old box of letters that transport Joe back to his youth in Brooklyn and the summer of 1942 — when young Joey and his best friend Craig are writing fan letters to their hero Charlie Banks, the star third baseman of the New York Giants. Amid the tumultuous events of World War II, Joey and Charlie forge an unlikely friendship that might be the very thing they both need. Last Days of Summer features a new score of Big-Band sounds and Jazz music of the era."