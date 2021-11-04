Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Announces West Coast Casting

Complete casting has been announced for the West Coast production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Now presented in a single part (as opposed to its previous two-part structure), performances will begin January 11, 2022 at San Francisco's Curran Theatre ahead of a February 9 opening.

The cast will feature John Skelley as Harry Potter, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter, alongside Benjamin Papac as their son Albus Potter; Steve O'Connell as Ron Weasley, Lily Mojekwu as Hermione Granger, and Folami Williams as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; and Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy, and Jon Steiger as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

Rounding out the ensemble will be Chadd Alexander, John Alix, William Bednar-Carter, Ebony Blake, Melanie Brezill, Shannon Cochran, Jamyl Dobson, Irving Dyson Jr., Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Eleasha Gamble, Kita Grayson, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Corey Hedy, Chance Marshaun Hill, Nathan Hosner, Nick Hyland, Charles Janasz, Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks, Joel Leffert, Chanté Odom, Erik Evan Olson, Christian Pedersen, Elise Southwick, Tuck Sweeney, Geoffrey Wade, and Brittany Zeinstra.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is written by Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany. The play is set 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione save the wizarding world, and they are now joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child earned nine Olivier Awards including Best New Play for its West End mounting, and six Tony Awards including Best New Play for its Broadway production.