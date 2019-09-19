Caryl Churchill's Top Girls Begins Performances at American Conservatory Theater

Performances begin tonight, September 19, of American Conservatory Theater's new production of Caryl Churchill's Top Girls. Directed by Tamilla Woodard, the production runs through October 13, with opening night set for September 25.

Churchill's play follows career-driven Marlene, who lands the top job over a male colleague at a London employment agency. To celebrate, she hosts a lavish dinner with a group of famous and adventurous historical women who cheer the successes and bemoan the sacrifices required to get ahead in a so-called man's world.

Monique Hafen Adams, Michelle Beck, Summer Brown, Rosie Hallett, Lily Harris, Monica Lin, Julia McNeal, Gabriella Momah, and Nafeesa Monroe star in the production. The creative team includes Nina Ball (scenic designer), Sarita Fellows (costume designer), Barbara Samuels (lighting designer), and Jake Rodriguez (sound designer).