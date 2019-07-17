Romeo and Juliet Cast and Creatives Announced

The Old Globe has announced the cast and creative team for its 2019 Summer Shakespeare Festival production of Romeo and Juliet.

The cast will feature Aaron Clifton Moten as Romeo and Louisa Jacobson as Juliet, as well as Candy Buckley as Nurse, Ben Chase as Mercutio, Sofia Jean Gomez as Lady Capulet, Jesse J. Perez as Friar Laurence, and Cornell Womack as Lord Capulet. Joining the cast will be students from the Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, including Carlos Angel-Barajas (Prince), Summer Broyhill (Lady Montague), Ramon Burris (Balthasar), Mason Conrad (Paris), Yadira Correa (Tybalt), Aubrey Deeker Hernandez (Lord Montague), Eric Hagen (Apothecary), Bibi Mama (Abram), Hallie Peterson (Capulet Servant), Jersten Seraile (Friar John), Morgan Taylor (Benvolio), Wenona Truong (Peter), Jared Van Heel (Sampson), and Marco Antonio Vega (Gregory).

Romeo and Juliet will be directed by Barry Edelstein. The creative team will include Takeshi Kata (scenic design), Judith Dolan (costume design), Stephen Strawbridge (lighting design), Sten Severson (sound design), Mark Bennett (original music and music director), Jacob Grigolia-Rosenbaum (fight director), Justin Gray (pianist and conductor), and David Huber (voice and text coach).

More information about the production will be announced at a later date.