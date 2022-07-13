Shoba Narayan and Austin Colby to Lead Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical

The Old Globe has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, debuting at the San Diego theater this fall. Performances begin September 1 ahead of a September 14 opening and will run through October 16.

The musical is based on India's global hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), and features music by Indian songwriters Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, as well as a book and lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls, Legally Blonde). Aditya Chopra directs, with choreography by Rob Ashford.

The production is described as follows: "Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is the story of Simran, a young Indian-American woman whose future is set: an arranged marriage back in India to a family friend. But when she convinces her very strict dad that she should spend a summer of freedom and fun in Europe, she falls for the charming Rog, and her careful, logical plans go out the window."

The cast stars Shoba Narayan as Simran, Austin Colby as Rog Mandel, Irvine Iqbal as Baldev, Rupal Pujara as Lajjo, Vishal Vaidya as Ajit, Siddharth Menon as Kuljt, Kate Loprest as Emily "Minky" Soulard, Juice Mackins as Ben, Hannah Jewel Kohn as Cookie, and Jeremy Kushnier as Roger Mandel, Sr.

Rounding out the ensemble are Amita Batra, Neha Dharmapuram, Tiffany Engen, Rohit Gijare, Marc Heitzman, Usman Ali Ishaq, Nika Lindsay, Ilda Mason, Caleb Mathura, Meher Mistry, Shannon Mullen, Shahil Patel, Zain Patel, Becca Petersen, Kinshuk Sen, Jack Sippel, Michael Starr, Geatali Tampy, and Sonya Venugopal.

The creative team additionally includes set design by Tony winner Derek McLane; costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho; lighting design by five-time Tony nominee Japhy Wiedeman; sound design by Tony winner Jessica Paz; projection design by Akhila Krishhnan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by David Holcenberg; and music direction by Ted Arthur.