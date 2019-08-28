Almost Famous Musical Extends West Coast World Premiere

Due to popular demand, the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego has added a week of performances to its world premiere of Almost Famous, now running from September 13-October 27 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage.

Based on Cameron Crowe's semiautobiographical film, Almost Famous features a book and lyrics by Crowe, direction by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin, and songs that span the range from classic hits to new songs by two-time Tony winner Tom Kitt. The musical is presented by special arrangement with Lia Vollack, Joey Parnes, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson.

Almost Famous is described as follows: "It's all happening… San Diego, 1973. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Written by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe based on his iconic film, Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. This joyous world premiere is a celebration of community and the power of music."

The cast includes Matt Bittner as Larry Fellows, Chad Burris as Vic Nunez, Gerard Canonico as Dick Roswell, Julia Cassandra as Estrella, Rob Colletti as Lester Bangs, Brandon Contreras as Silent Ed Vallencourt, Colin Donnell as Russell Hammond, Drew Gehling as Jeff Bebe, Sam Gravitte as Dennis Hope, Van Hughes as David Felton, Katie Ladner as Sapphire, Anika Larsen as Elaine Miller, Storm Lever as Polexia, Casey Likes as William Miller, Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, Emily Schultheis as Anita Miller, Daniel Sovich as Darryl, Libby Winters as Leslie, Matthew C. Yee as Ben Fong-Torres, and swings Danny Lindgren and Alisa Melendez.