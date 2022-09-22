World Premiere Play Shared Sentences to Examine the Lives of Prisoners' Families

Houses on the Moon Theater Company has announced details of the world premiere of Emily Joy Weiner's Shared Sentences, which is set to begin previews at 122CC on October 26 ahead of an official opening night on October 30. The run is scheduled through November 12.

According to a press description, "Shared Sentences explores the toll of incarceration on families and loved ones. The story follows Olivia, a lonely aspiring artist, who finds herself in a United Prison Families meeting, a support group for those with an incarcerated loved one. The piece explores how we define 'family' and the struggle between the warmth and comfort of community and the cold depths of utter isolation."

Lisa Rothe will direct the production, which features additional material by Barbara Allan, Kevin Barron, Zudaydah Rivera, and Tanasha Gordon.

The cast includes Nikomeh Anderson, Glynis Bell, Yadira Correa, Raphael Nash Thompson, David Anzuelo, and the playwright herself, Emily Joy Weiner.

The creative team includes Tanya Orellana (scenic design), Theresa Squire (costume design), Amina Alexander (lighting design), and Lindsay Jones (original music and sound design).