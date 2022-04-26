Fake Friends to Perform Circle Jerk Off-Off-Broadway

Fake Friends, the experimental company that creates work for stage, screen, and Internet, will premiere the hybrid in-person and livestreamed presentation of Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley's Circle Jerk beginning June 8, with an official opening night on June 14. The limited run through June 25 will take place in-person at the Connelly Theater and will be simultaneously livestreamed on Stellar for a worldwide audience.

According to a press description, "In Circle Jerk, it's winter on Gaymen Island, a summer retreat for the homosexual rich and fame-ish. This off-season, two White Gay internet trolls hatch a plot to take back what's wrongfully theirs. Cancellations, meme schemes, and political and erotical flip flops abound as three actors playing nine parts play out this chaotic live-streamed descent into the high-energy, quick-change, low-brow shitpit of the internet."

Circle Jerk was a finalist for the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, which ultimately went to Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King.

Breslin and Foley reprise the roles they created for the 2020 streaming version of the show. They will be joined by Cat Rodríguez. Rory Pelsue directs.

The creative team for Circle Jerk includes video and co-lighting designer David Bengali, co-lighting designer and video associate Ted Boyce-Smith, scenic and props designer Stephanie Osin Cohen, sound designer Kathy Ruvuna, costume designer Cole McCarty, and wig and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.

You can buy tickets for both the in-person and streaming experience here.