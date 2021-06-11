Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King Wins the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King has won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

About The Hot Wing King the Pulitzer committee wrote: "A funny, deeply felt consideration of Black masculinity and how it is perceived, filtered through the experiences of a loving gay couple and their extended family as they prepare for a culinary competition."

Joining The Hot Wing King in the Pulitzer Prize for Drama lineup are finalists Circle Jerk by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley and Stew by Zora Howard.