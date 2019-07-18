Our Critics Saw Shows in New York and Beyond This Week — Here Are Their 5 Faves

This week our critics' picks feature shows from London and Los Angeles as well as New York. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Mojada

Benjamin Luis McCracken, Socorro Santiago, and Sabina Zúñiga Varela star in Luis Alfaro's Mojada, directed by Chay Yew, at the Public Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"Which is more powerful: the desire to see your children thrive, or the will to make your enemies suffer? ... Audiences will be left to decide after watching Mojada, Luis Alfaro's daring, imaginative, and unforgettable adaptation of Medea, now playing at the Public Theater." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

Rebecca Henderson, Tavi Gevinson, and Chris Perfetti in Halley Feiffer's Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow, directed by Trip Cullman, at MCC's Robert W. Wilson Theater Space.

(© Joan Marcus)

"With a firm grasp of the original play and a thrillingly rebellious spirit, Feiffer simply paints life (for everyone, not just depressed Russians) in the absurd light it deserves and makes the choice to laugh instead of cry. ... Everything and everyone is deliciously sardonic." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

No One Is Forgotten

Renata Friedman and Sarah Nina Hayon star in No One Is Forgotten, written and directed by Winter Miller, for Winter Miller's Community Theater at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater.

(© Paula Court)

"We get to know each woman with uncomfortable intimacy in Winter Miller's No One Is Forgotten, now making its harrowing world premiere at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. ... No One Is Forgotten is a wrenching tale of the human capacity for cruelty, but also the will to persevere." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

The Play That Goes Wrong

The national touring cast of The Play That Goes Wrong, running at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles through August 11.

(© Jeremy Daniel)

"The Play That Goes Wrong stabs you in the funny bone over and over. ... Every gesture has been measured so that the cast gets maximum laughs from the audience — and though those laughs may be built on a foundation as fragile as the Cornley University Drama Society's set, this calculated evening of anarchy deserves credit for getting wrong so right." Read Jonas Schwartz's full review here.

Rosmersholm

Hayley Atwell and Tom Burke star in Henrik Ibsen's Rosmersholm, adapted by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Ian Rickson, at the Duke of York's Theatre in London through July 20.

(© Johan Persson)

"Unexpected moments are elegantly woven into Duncan Macmillan's new adaptation of Rosmersholm, a lesser-known Ibsen work that every theater lover and Ibsen completist should rush to see while they can. Director Ian Rickson has created a provocative and gorgeous production." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

