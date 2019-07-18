Our Critics Saw Shows in New York and Beyond This Week — Here Are Their 5 Faves
Plays from New York, London, and Los Angeles made this week's cut.
This week our critics' picks feature shows from London and Los Angeles as well as New York. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.
Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.
"Which is more powerful: the desire to see your children thrive, or the will to make your enemies suffer? ... Audiences will be left to decide after watching Mojada, Luis Alfaro's daring, imaginative, and unforgettable adaptation of Medea, now playing at the Public Theater." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
"With a firm grasp of the original play and a thrillingly rebellious spirit, Feiffer simply paints life (for everyone, not just depressed Russians) in the absurd light it deserves and makes the choice to laugh instead of cry. ... Everything and everyone is deliciously sardonic." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.
"We get to know each woman with uncomfortable intimacy in Winter Miller's No One Is Forgotten, now making its harrowing world premiere at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. ... No One Is Forgotten is a wrenching tale of the human capacity for cruelty, but also the will to persevere." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.
"The Play That Goes Wrong stabs you in the funny bone over and over. ... Every gesture has been measured so that the cast gets maximum laughs from the audience — and though those laughs may be built on a foundation as fragile as the Cornley University Drama Society's set, this calculated evening of anarchy deserves credit for getting wrong so right." Read Jonas Schwartz's full review here.
"Unexpected moments are elegantly woven into Duncan Macmillan's new adaptation of Rosmersholm, a lesser-known Ibsen work that every theater lover and Ibsen completist should rush to see while they can. Director Ian Rickson has created a provocative and gorgeous production." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.
