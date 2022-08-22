Tonya Pinkins and Francois Battiste to Lead Cast of A Raisin in the Sun Revival

Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins and Obie Award winner Francois Battiste will lead the cast of the off-Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, which is scheduled to begin previews at the Public Theater on September 27 ahead of an official opening night on October 19. Tickets are on sale through November 6.

Pinkins (who starred in the original Broadway production of Caroline, Or Change) will play Lena Younger and Battiste (who was seen this summer in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Epiphany) will play Walter Lee Younger.

They are joined by Toussaint Battiste (Travis Younger alternate), John Clay III (Joseph Asagai), Calvin Dutton (Bobo), Mister Fitzgerald (George Murchison), Perri Gaffney (Mrs. Johnson), Skyler Gallun (Understudy), Paige Gilbert (Beneatha Younger), Mandi Masden (Ruth Younger), Camden McKinnon (Travis Younger alternate), Jesse Pennington (Karl Lindner), and N'yomi Stewart (Understudy). Tony nominee Robert O'Hara (Slave Play) directs.

"I am filled with curiosity and excitement by what this tremendous cast that The Public has assembled will bring to a play I consider simply the best ever written," said O'Hara.

The play (the revival of which represents Hansberry's Public Theater debut) is about widowed matriarch Lena Younger and her decision to use her late husband's life insurance money to move the family out of Chicago's South Side. She clashes with her son, Walter Lee, who has other ideas.

The production will feature scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Karen Perry, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design by Elisheba Ittoop, sound system design by Will Pickens, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, video design by Brittany Bland, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, fight and intimacy direction by Teniece Divya Johnson, and movement direction by Rickey Tripp. Clarissa Marie Ligon will serve as production stage manager and Andie Burns will serve as stage manager.