Theaters Across the Country Offer Ways to See Shows at Home

With theater companies across the US being forced to cancel ongoing and upcoming productions as a result of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, some of those companies have turned to the Internet to get their work out there. Thus, we are compiling this running list of ways theaters are going online to bring the joy of theater to their patrons even as they are unable to see live productions. Check back daily for more updates.

— For those who are still curious to see American Conservatory Theater's productions of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's Gloria and Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone, the company has announced that they are now selling tickets to view-at-home recordings of both productions. Purchasers will receive a link to a password-protected site from A.C.T. this week to view the production. Ticket buyers will have until midnight on Sunday, March 29, to view them.

— National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene launched a new online performance series, Folksbiene LIVE!, Tuesday, March 17, on their Facebook page. Among the announced concerts will be a Love Duets Lunchtime Concert featuring Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish stars Stephanie Lynn Mason and Drew Seigla on Monday, March 23, at 2pm. Check the company's website for more information about upcoming live-streamed events.

— On March 17, The 24 Hour Plays released its inaugural series of Viral Monologues on their Instagram feed (@24hoursplays) and on their website. Among the performers are David Cross, Richard Kind, Denis O'Hare, Will Swenson, Tavi Gevinson, Marin Ireland, Patrick Wilson, and many more. Among the playwrights are David Lindsay-Abaire, Hilary Bettis, Hansol Jung, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Jesse Eisenberg, and more.

— Irish Repertory Theatre has begun a series of homemade videos on their social media channels called The Show Must Go Online, hosted by Irish Rep regular Michael Mellamphy and featuring company members such as Melissa Errico, KT Sullivan, and more performing their favorite songs, poems, and monologues from Irish and Irish-American plays, poets, and musicians. The videos will be streamed live here; follow #TheShowMustGoOnline and #IrishRepOnline for updates and new videos.