Taylor Iman Jones to Join the Cast of Emojiland for One Week

Taylor Iman Jones will temporarily join the cast of Emojiland: The Musical, stepping into the role of Princess for Lesli Margherita February 18-23. The musical is currently running through March 19 at the Duke on 42nd Street.

Directed by Thomas Caruso with choreography by Kenny Ingram, Emojiland features a book, music, and lyrics by Keith Harrison and Laura Schein. The show is described as follows: "Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society — and a heart — can face: Who are we? And who matters?"

In addition to Margherita, the cast includes Josh Lamon (The Prom), Lucas Steele (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Come of 1812), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), George Abud (The Band's Visit), Schein, Felicia Boswell (Shuffle Along), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture), Max Crumm (Grease), Jacob Dickey (Aladdin), Dwelvan David (Finding Neverland tour), Heather Makalani (Aladdin), Tanisha Moore (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tour), and Jordan Fife Hunt (A Chorus Line first revival tour).