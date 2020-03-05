Steve Earle Stars in One of Our Top Picks This Week

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

RECENTLY OPENED:

Bundle of Sticks

Lucille Duncan, Melissa Navia, Fleece, and Zo Tipp star in Bundle of Sticks at INTAR Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"...[W]ildly inventive... Small vignettes allow us to see the home lives of each of these men, and committed performances by the actors give that side of the story the seriousness it deserves. ... [T]here is much to admire and enjoy about Bundle of Sticks, especially in its uninhibited imagination and resourceful theatricality." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Coal Country

Steve Earle is the composer and one of the stars of Coal Country at the Public Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

"...Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's latest documentary piece at the Public Theater (joining their previous works The Exonerated and Aftermath), is a refreshing reminder that it is still possible to tell a 'red state' story without making it an anthropological study or a fact-finding mission behind enemy lines." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

The Hot Wing King

The cast of The Hot Wing King, running at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

(© Monique Carboni)

"The Hot Wing King is a sensitive portrait of black masculinity, and the tension that can arise between fathers and sons when they don't see eye-to-eye. ... The linguistic richness of The Hot Wing King makes it particularly delicious to hear. ... [B]oth a comedy and a drama, The Hot Wing King is quite filling, and will leave you with a satisfying aftertaste days later." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

CLOSING SOON:

Dracula

Kate Hamill wrote and stars in her adaptation of Dracula, running through March 8 at Classic Stage Company.

(© James Leynse)

"[Playwright Kate] Hamill has reshaped the role of Renfield for herself to play, and presents her sharpest social commentary through that performance. ... Hamill's message is clear: The patriarchy contaminates everything, even feminism. ... Sarna Lapine directs a sturdy production..." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Medea

Bobby Cannavale, Madeline Weinstein, and Rose Byrne star in Medea, running through March 8 at Brooklyn Academy of Music.

(© Richard Termine)

"Against what appears to be a conspiracy by mediocre men, [Rose] Byrne makes Anna's smoldering rage feel, if not rational, at least fathomable. ... [Playwright Simon] Stone also directs, and his sleek minimalist staging foregrounds the performances, which are excellent." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

