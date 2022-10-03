Space Dogs: The Musical to Stream on BroadwayHD

Fresh from its MCC Theater run, BroadwayHD will be making Space Dogs: The Musical available to stream beginning October 13.

Written and performed by Van Hughes (Almost Famous) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days), Space Dogs tells the true story of Laika and Chief Designer — a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Ellie Heyman directs the MCC Theater production, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, and puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos.

TheaterMania critic Kenji Fujishima wrote, "Space Dogs is a testament to Blaemire and Hughes's filled-to-bursting enthusiasm for the subject, expressed via a two-performer musical with pleasant songs that range from satiric to mournful."

