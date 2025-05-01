How to Watch the Tony Nominations Live This Morning at 8:30am

Here’s what you need to know to watch the Tony nominations live.

Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson (Appropriate) and Wendell Pierce (Death of a Salesman) will announce the nominations for the 2025 Tony Awards live from Sofitel New York on May 1.

A selection of the big categories, including Best Play and Best Musical, will be revealed live on CBS Mornings at 8:30am. Check your local listing for the CBS affiliate.

The remaining nominations will be announced at 9am on the official Tony Awards YouTube page.

In case you miss any of the announcement, TheaterMania will have a complete list of 2025 Tony Award nominees, as well as expanded coverage of nominee reactions and a rundown of snubs.