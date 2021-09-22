Sleep No More Delays Return Till Valentine's Day 2022

The McKittrick Hotel will once again welcome guests to its headline event, Sleep No More, on February 14, 2022 — Valentine's Day. This is a delay of several months from the originally announced reopening date of October 4.

Taking place in 100 detailed rooms sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space, Sleep No More invites audiences inside a dark and mysterious hotel, unchanged since the 1930s, in which a noir plot that bears more than a passing resemblance to Macbeth is afoot. Audiences can follow interesting characters, or simply plant themselves in one room and see who shows up. The adventure is your own choice.

TheaterMania's review of Sleep No More calls it "the gold standard of immersive theater."

Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (direction and design), Maxine Doyle (direction and choreography), Stephen Dobbie (sound design), Beatrice Minns (design associate), and Livi Vaughan (design associate).

While audiences will have to wait a little longer to experience Sleep No More, the off-Broadway production of The Woman in Black will return to the McKittrick Hotel's Club Car space starting October 31.