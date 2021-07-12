Sleep No More Sets Fall Reopening Date in New York City

The McKittrick Hotel has announced the return of Sleep No More, which will officially reopen on October 4.

Presented by Emursive, Punchdrunk's Sleep No More is an award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Masked audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.

The story unfolds through an awe-inspiring blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack, and 100 rooms of densely detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space. The elements intertwine for a subversive and intoxicating 360-degree sensory immersion. During their stay, guests may also enjoy live music, cocktails, and an expansive wine and spirit list in the Manderley Bar.

Sleep No More's creative team features Felix Barrett (Direction and Design), Maxine Doyle (Direction and Choreography), Stephen Dobbie (Sound Design), Beatrice Minns (Design Associate), and Livi Vaughan (Design Associate). The production will reopen in compliance with state and local Covid-19 protocols in place.

Also at the McKittrick, the restaurant and bar Gallow Green has reopened for dinner and drinks, and Speakeasy Magick will return later this summer to the Club Car.