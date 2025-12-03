Gabriela Carrillo and Ryan Vasquez Are the New Stars of the Moulin Rouge! Tour

The Moulin Rouge! The Musical tour announced new leads.

Starting on December 23 at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, Gabriela Carrillo (Six) and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook) will assume the roles of Satine and Christian. Adéa Michelle Sessoms will return to the company, now in the role of La Chocolat.

Current tour stars Jay Armstrong Johnson, Arianna Rosario, and Renee Marie Titus will play their final performances on December 21.

Carrillo, Vasquez, and Sessoms are joined in the North American tour cast by Bobby Daye as Harold Zidler, Jahi Kearse as Toulouse-Lautrec, Andrew Brewer as the Duke of Monroth, Danny Burgos as Santiago, Katilin Mesh as Nini, and Jerica Exum as the Satine alternate.

The cast also features Amara Berhan, Rodney Thompson, Justina Aveyard, Mateus Barbosa da Silva, Gabriella Burke, Runako Campbell, Rhys Carr, Yossi Chaikin, Darius Crenshaw, Nicolas De La Vega, Nathan Fister, Jeremy Gaston, Collin Heyward, Jordan Fife Hunt, Charizma Lawrence, Katie Lombardo, Emerson Majarucon, Amanda Mitchell, Luke Monday, Kenneth Michael Murray, Brayden Newby, Luke Rands, Logan Gray Saad, Jeff Sullivan, Carmella Taitt, Jordan Vasquez, and Jerald Vincent.

Based on the Baz Luhrmann film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music, from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

