Adam Chanler-Berat, Rebecca Naomi Jones Cast in Lauren Yee's Mother Russia

Mother Russia, the second Signature Theatre production from Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), directed by Teddy Bergman (KPOP), will run February 3-March 15 in the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

The play takes place in St. Petersburg in 1992. Evgeny, a young man at a loss, stumbles into a job working surveillance with his old friend Dmitri. Their target is Katya, a former pop singer with questionable allegiances and a mysterious past. As their lives chaotically intertwine, Evgeny finds himself falling in love and losing his bearings.

The cast is Steven Boyer (Kimberly Akimbo) as Dmitri, Adam Chanler-Berat (The Fortress of Solitude) as Evgeny, Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) as Katya, and David Turner (Into the Woods) as Mother Russia.

The creative team includes scenic designer dots, costume designer Sophia Choi, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, fight director UnkleDave’s Fight-House, and dialect coach Deborah Hecht.