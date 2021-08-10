The Woman in Black Returns to New York for Halloween

Stephen Mallatratt's chilling adaptation of Susan Hill's gothic novel, The Woman in Black, will return to New York's McKittrick Hotel, home of the long-running immersive hit Sleep No More. The Woman in Black will play the Club Car upstairs, with previews beginning October 21 ahead of an official opening on October 24. Tickets are on sale through January 30, 2022.

In the play, lawyer Arthur Kipps (David Acton) recounts his eerie visit to Eel Marsh House, when he was sent to collect documents and order the affairs of the recently deceased resident, Alice Drablow. In order to tell this story, he enlists the help of an actor (Ben Porter), who eventually takes over the central role while Kipps plays all of the other parts — all except for one: the mysterious woman in black.

The Woman in Black enjoyed a continuous run on London's West End from 1989 until Covid shut everything down. The show is presently relaunching with a tour across the UK ahead of a return to the West End on September 7.

The New York production was staged by director Robin Herford specifically for the Club Car, the upstairs bar and performance venue at the McKittrick Hotel. It reunites actors David Acton and Ben Porter, both of whom starred in the 2020 New York run at the McKittrick (which was also cut short due to Covid). According to TheaterMania's review of that run, "Even though the program only lists two actors, we feel the sinking suspicion that they (and by extension we) are not alone."

Guests at The Woman in Black and The McKittrick Hotel will have to show proof of vaccination upon arriving.