New Plays by Annie Baker, Dominique Morisseau, and More Join Signature Season

Signature Theatre has announced the schedule of its 30th anniversary season, which will be live and in-person following the Covid shutdown. It will include world premieres by Annie Baker and Samuel D. Hunter, as well as new productions from Anna Deavere Smith and Dominique Morisseau.

The season kicks off on October 5 with the world premiere of Annie Baker's Infinite Life. Baker is the author of previous hits at Signature including John and The Antipodes. Infinite Life marks Baker's off-Broadway directorial debut. A press release describes Infinite Life as "a play about no end in sight." It is slated to run in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre through November 7.

From October 12 to November 14, Signature's Irene Diamond Stage will host Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, Anna Deavere Smith's theatrical documentary about the events surrounding the Rodney King beating, which provoked nationwide protests a generation before George Floyd. Smith is best known for her 1992 play about the Crown Heights race riots, Fires in the Mirror, which was revived by Signature in 2019. Taibi Magar directs an ensemble cast in this play based on over 350 interviews.

J. Alphonse Nicholson and Kristolyn Lloyd appeared in Signature Theatre's 2018 production of Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

The New York premiere of Dominique Morisseau's Confederates will play the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre February 22, 2022-March 27, 2022. It's about Sara, an enslaved rebel turned Union spy, and Sandra, a tenured professor in a modern-day private university. Though they live over a century apart, both have parallel experiences of institutional racism. Stori Ayers directs. Signature presented the New York premiere of Morisseau's Paradise Blue in 2018. The run of Confederates will briefly overlap with the Broadway run of Morisseau's Skeleton Crew.

The season concludes with the world premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God, which will play the Irene Diamond Stage April 12-May 15, 2022. It takes place inside a cubicle in a small office in southern Idaho, where two men struggle to balance the confounding terms on a loan. David Cromer directs. Hunter's plays include Greater Clements, Lewiston/Clarkston, and The Harvest.

For the forthcoming season, Signature Theatre will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks for all visitors and staff. Protocols are subject to change as guidance and regulations evolve. Click here for the most updated version of Covid safety rules at Signature Theatre.