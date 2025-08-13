Ainsley Melham Returning to Aladdin on Broadway

Melham originated the role in the Australian production in 2016.

The hit musical Aladdin has announced that Ainsley Melham will return to the Broadway production in the title role on Tuesday, August 26, and perform through Sunday, November 30.

Melham originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and joined the Broadway company for several months in 2019, marking his Broadway debut.

Adi Roy, who originated Aladdin on the most recent North American tour before starring on Broadway for the past year, will play his final performance Sunday, August 24.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice, and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. It is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette, and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

The musical recently became the 14th-longest-running show on Broadway, surpassing Miss Saigon. It runs at the New Amsterdam Theatre, where it has played since opening on March 20, 2014.