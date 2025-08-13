The Cape Playhouse announced casting for Joan, a new play written by Daniel Goldstein (Unknown Soldier) and directed by Tye Blue (Titanique). Featuring Alex Finke (Sweeney Todd) as Melissa Rivers/Young Joan and Nicole Parker (Wicked, MadTV) as Joan Rivers, Joan will run September 3-20 at the Cape Playhouse in Dennis, Massachusetts.

In addition to Finke and Parker, the cast will feature Rich Topol (Indecent) and Garrett Poladian (Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical).

Joan is about Joan Rivers as a trailblazing comedian and as a mom. Her daughter, Melissa Rivers, serves as executive producer, with Larry Amoros as script supervisor and executive producer.

The production will have sets by Anton Volovsek, costumes by Gail Baldoni and Alejo Vietti, lighting by Paige Seber, sound design by Germán Martínez, and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik.