Cape Playhouse Summer Season to Include Joan, A New Play About Joan Rivers

The Cape Playhouse in Dennis, Massachusetts, has announced five shows for its summer season, entitled “Season of Hope,” running June 4-September 20.

The season will kick off with Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (June 4-21), about the legacy of rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Buddy Holly, written by Alan Janes and directed by Meredith McDonough.

Next will be the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent (June 25-July 12) by Jonathan Larson and directed by Chip Miller.

Anastasia, produced in association with Bucks County Playhouse, will run July 16-August 2. It features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and direction by Eric Rosen

Come From Away, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and directed by Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, will run August 6-30.

The season will conclude with Joan, a new play by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell) honoring the groundbreaking career of comedian Joan Rivers, originally produced by South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California. Directed by Tye Blue (Titanique), the play focuses on Rivers’s life as a mom as well as the stages of her career from Greenwich Village nightclubs to The Tonight Show to Hollywood red carpets.