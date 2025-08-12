Target Margin Theater Announces 2025-26 Season

The season is called Degenerate Art Now! and focuses on challenging and subversive art.

The Obie-winning company Target Margin Theater has announced its 2025-26, titled Degenerate Art Now!

As the NEA begins to support work that expresses the country’s “heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President,” Target Margin remains steadfast in making art that is uncertain, challenging, subversive, deviant, and slippery.

The season will include This Is Real, a new theatrical production inspired by the work of Jean Genet, created by the company and directed by David Herskovits. This Is Real is set to premiere in March at the Doxsee, Target Margin’s home in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The season also includes the return of the Target Margin Laboratory (September 18-October 5), a three-week performance festival of new work that explores the theme Degenerate Art Now, as well as the latest edition of the TMT Institute, a yearlong fellowship that provides five artists (to be announced in October) with space, material resources, and a $2,000 stipend to challenge themselves and their art-making practice.

As part of Target Margin’s mission to lift up rising artists, local artists, and established artists, artists will again work with local Sunset Park elementary students to create an original theatrical work.

