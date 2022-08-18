Shereen Ahmed Joins A Man of No Importance at Classic Stage

Classic Stage Company has announced that Shereen Ahmed will join the cast of John Doyle's off-Broadway revival of A Man of No Importance. Performances are scheduled October 11-December 4, with an official October 30 opening.

Ahmed most recently starred as Eliza Doolittle in the first National Tour of My Fair Lady, following her stint understudying the role on Broadway. She joins a cast that, as previously announced, will feature four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons as Alfie Byrne, two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham as Lily Byrne, William Youmans as Baldy O'Shea, Alma Cuervo as Miss Oona Crowe, Kara Mikula as Mrs. Curtain, Da'Von T. Moody as Breton Beret, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Mrs. Grace, Thom Sesma as Mr. Carney, Tony nominee A.J. Shively as Robbie Fay, Nathaniel Stampley as Father Kenny, Jessica Tyler Wright as Mrs. Patrick, and Joel Waggoner as Ernie Lally.

A Man of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theater group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.

The musical features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens — the award-winning creative team behind Ragtime and Anastasia. It had its off-Broadway debut at Lincoln Center in 2002, earning the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical.