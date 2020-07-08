Santino Fontana and Alison Pill to Star in Covid-19 Docudrama Tonight

The Public Theater will present The Line, a new docudrama about New York City's frontline medical workers, beginning tonight at 7:30pm ET.

Crafted from firsthand interviews with New York City medical first responders during the Covid-19 pandemic, The Line will star Santino Fontana (David), Arjun Gupta (Vikram), John Ortiz (Oscar), Alison Pill (Jennifer), Nicholas Pinnock (Dwight), Jamey Sheridan (Ed), and Lorraine Toussaint (Sharon).

The live-streamed play is written and directed by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen (The Exonerated). Aimee Mann pens original music for the production, with Janelle Caso serving as stage manager. It will be available to watch for free until August 4 at 11:59pm.

You can watch the show here: