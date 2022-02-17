Sandblasted Extends at Vineyard Theatre as It Releases Production Photos

Sandblasted has added a week of performances to its off-Broadway run. Previews of the Vineyard Theatre and WP Theater's world-premiere production began February 6 ahead of a February 27 opening, and performances will now run through March 13. Take a look at newly released production photos below.

Brittany Bellizeare and Andy Lucien

(© Carol Rosegg)

Marinda Anderson (Miss You Like Hell), Brittany Bellizeare (The Bluest Eye), Andy Lucien (The Blacklist), and Rolonda Watts (Rolonda) star in this new work written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Summer L. Williams in her New York City debut.

Marinda Anderson and Brittany Bellizeare

(© Carol Rosegg)

Sandblasted is described as follows: "Angela (Bellizeare) and Odessa (Anderson) are on a sandy search for something that might not be real but they are determined to make a way out of no way. When they stumble upon ADAH (Watts), that's right THE Celebrity-turned-Wellness-Maven Adah, they decide to follow her lead not knowing that the journey could very well be the cure. Sandblasted is a deeply stirring, funny, theatrically daring story of waiting and hoping, time and healing."

Andy Lucien and Marinda Anderson

(© Carol Rosegg)

The design team includes Matt Saunders (scenic design), Montana Levi Blanco (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Sadah Espii Proctor (sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair and wig design), Nissy Aya (dramaturg), and Kelly Gillespie (casting director).