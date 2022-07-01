Russell G. Jones and Chris Myers to Lead Where the Mountain Meets the Sea

Russell G. Jones and Chris yers will star in the Manhattan Theatre Club production of Jeff Augustin's Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, beginning performances October 11 at New York City Center — Stage I.

Joshua Kahan Brody will direct the production, which has music by the Bengsons. The work follows a son's quest to connect with his father on a pair of road trips, decades apart. Where the Mountain Meets the Sea was commissioned by and premiered in the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Ben Truppin-Brown (sound design), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturgy), Steph Paul (movement), and Roxana Khan (production stage manager).